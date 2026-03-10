Divers deployed in search for Salvatore Di Prima

Armed Forces of Malta divers will be deployed to start searching for Salvatore Di Prima’s lifeless body at the bottom of the sea shortly, MaltaToday can confirm.

Sources said authorities are now seriously considering the possibility Di Prima might be found dead after a three-day search yielded no result. Divers could not start their searches earlier

The sources also confirmed both Di Prima and his wife had filed harassment reports against each other after a breakdown in their relationship. However, sources close to the investigation said no domestic violence reports were made.

On Monday, MaltaToday reported how the boy had injuries compatible with stoning, while his younger sister had choke marks around her neck. The incident happened on Saturday night, when the girl managed to escape the scene and called for help.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the police said they received a call around 10pm with information on an attempted murder near the White Rocks complex. When police arrived on the scene they found a boy with grievous injuries. The siblings were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Di Prima had fled the scene by the time the police arrived and a search for him has been going on since Saturday night. The searches initially focussed along the coastline in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq but a police spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the search area has been widened since Di Prima's whereabouts are still not known to the authorities.

In an uncharacteristic move, the police released a photo of the suspect, asking people to come forward with any information on his whereabouts.

Police sources confirmed to MaltaToday the man's mobile phone was found by investigators in the environs of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. They also said the wanted man had sent messages from his phone indicating self-harm ahead of the incident, but his condition remains unknown to the authorities.

Members of the public with information on the accused’s whereabouts are to contact the police, even anonymously, by calling 21224001, 119, or by visiting the nearest police station.