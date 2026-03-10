Cocaine seized in Gozo bust had 90% purity, expert tells court

A court expert has confirmed 76kg of cocaine seized by police during an operation in Gozo last October was 90% pure.

Kovacic, a 45-year-old Xagħra resident, was arrested on 14 October after an anonymous tip-off informed the police of a suspicious Toyota Rav 4 that was about to disembark the Gozo ferry at the port of Mġarr.

Police found 18 blocks of cocaine, weighing around 18kg, concealed inside a sports bag in the boot. A subsequent search of the man’s residence in Xagħra, a rented house, yielded 52 additional blocks of cocaine that were found inside shopping bags.

During the sitting, the prosecution formally exhibited the drugs in court, after which a forensic drug expert testified about the analysis carried out on the substance. The expert explained laboratory testing confirmed the substance to be cocaine with a purity level of 90%, describing the figure as extremely high.

When asked by prosecutor Godwin Cini to explain the significance of this purity level, the expert said that it was well above the usual range. According to data he presented, the average purity of cocaine seized between 2022 and 2024 typically ranged between 41% and 79%.

The expert also told the court that the seized drugs had an estimated market value of €4,359,982. Previous reports had suggested that the estimated street value was around €9 million, however this difference arises because cocaine is often cut multiple times with other substances before being sold.

The expert’s valuation did not take into account any dilution with cutting agents, since it is impossible to determine how many times the drug would ultimately be mixed or in what proportions before reaching the final consumer.

In the same sitting, the court also heard testimony from a technology expert who analysed several mobile phones linked to the case. The expert explained that the devices had been forensically examined as part of the investigation.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided.

AG lawyer Godwin Cini prosecuted, assisted by inspectors John Leigh Howard and Alfredo Mangion.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.