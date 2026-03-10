Former fishing cooperative secretary fined €1,000 over defamatory Facebook posts

A former fishing cooperative secretary has been ordered to pay €1,000 after a court ruled in favour of Martino Caruana in a libel case that had been pending for eight years.

The court found that comments posted by Paul Piscopo on Facebook between 2017 and 2018 were libellous and intended to harm Martino Caruana’s reputation within Malta’s fishing community.

At the time, Piscopo served as a member of the Fisheries Board, secretary of the Għaqda Koperattiva tas-Sajd Ltd, and secretary general of Koperattivi Malta. The fishing cooperative was later dissolved in 2022.

Facebook dispute within fishing community

The case arose from an online dispute between two prominent figures in the artisanal fishing sector.

Caruana had served as secretary of the fishing cooperative between 1977 and 1993 and later founded the NGO Marsaxlokk Artisanal Fishers, which represents small-scale fishermen.

Piscopo had held the same secretary role at the cooperative years later.

The disputed comments were published on the Facebook pages “In-Nassi” and “Marsaxlokk”, both widely followed by members of the fishing community.

Piscopo argued that Caruana had not been explicitly named in the posts and therefore could not be identified as their target.

However, the court later rejected this argument, noting that it was widely known within the fishing community that the “In-Nassi” page belonged to Caruana, making the reference clear to readers.

Among the most serious claims made by Piscopo was that Caruana had an informant (“pespus”) within the Fisheries Department whom he used to undermine other fishermen.

In one post, Piscopo wrote that while Caruana and his supposed contact inside the department were preparing a message, others were fighting to ensure small-scale fishermen benefited.

The court found that no evidence was presented to support the allegation.

Testimony from Director of Fisheries Randall Caruana confirmed that Martino Caruana’s interventions with authorities were generally serious and based on the rule of law.

Financial accusations dismissed

Piscopo also accused Caruana of causing financial losses to the fishing cooperative during his tenure as secretary.

In one comment, he wrote that thousands of Maltese lira had been lost through dealings with Italian parties, claiming the cooperative had ended up “without people and without money.” The comment read: “What wise leadership you had. Lm10,000 with one Italian and Lm20,000 with another. You lost them… A cooperative without people and without money”

Caruana contested these claims by presenting financial records from both his tenure and Piscopo’s leadership, arguing that the cooperative had been financially stable during his time.

Evidence from auditor Arthur Douglas Turner supported this position. Turner testified that in 2015 he had issued a serious audit warning because of major discrepancies in the cooperative’s records. According to the auditor, electricity and water bills amounting to around €90,000 had not been recorded in the cooperative’s financial accounts, highlighting serious financial irregularities.

Piscopo had accused Martino Caruana of losing money when he ran the cooperative. However, the auditor’s evidence suggested the serious financial irregularities appeared later, under the management period linked to Piscopodermining his accusations. The court concluded that Piscopo’s allegations against Caruana were unfounded and potentially intended to deflect attention from shortcomings in his own administration.

In its judgment, the court held that the statements were capable of damaging Caruana’s reputation among fishermen.

Magistrate Axiak remarked that in many instances Caruana had in fact been correct in the issues he raised, while Piscopo appeared to have reacted not because Caruana was making false claims about him, but because the criticisms were hitting close to home.

The court also addressed the defence argument that Caruana, as administrator of the Facebook page, could simply have deleted the comments.

The magistrate rejected this argument, explaining that defamation occurs the moment a comment is published and begins to be read, meaning that removing it afterwards does not undo the harm. However, the court noted that Caruana continued engaging with Piscopo online rather than blocking him, a factor that was taken into account when determining the level of damages.

For these reasons, the court declared the Facebook comments defamatory and ordered Piscopo to pay €1,000 in moral damages, together with legal interest from the date of the judgment and the costs of the proceedings.

The magistrate also noted that the case had taken more than eight years to conclude, partly due to the volume of documentary and financial evidence presented during the proceedings.