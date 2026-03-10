Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera testifies in harassment case over Facebook posts

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera took the witness stand on Tuesday in criminal proceedings against a woman accused of insulting and threatening her through Facebook posts, insisting that complaints against members of the judiciary should be made through the proper channels rather than on social media.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera testified before the Court of Magistrates in the case against Amanda Dimech, a 37-year-old Jobsplus employee from Għaxaq, who is charged with insulting and threatening the judge, harassing her in the course of her duties, and misusing electronic communications. She also faces charges of harassing and insulting legal procurator Kimberley Bickle. The accused has pleaded not guilty.

Taking the stand, the judge explained that she had never met or encountered Dimech in the course of her judicial duties. She said she first became aware of the situation after legal procurator Kimberley Bickle informed her about several posts published by the accused on Facebook relating to proceedings before the Court of Voluntary Jurisdiction. Details of those proceedings are subject to a court-ordered publication ban.

Bickle had been appointed by the judge in those proceedings. According to the testimony, issues arose between Bickle and Dimech, who had sent a number of emails to the legal procurator, prompting Bickle to alert the court.

The judge told the court that on 2 December, Dimech published a Facebook post on the page “Are you being served?” in which she criticised both the judge and the handling of the case. Reading the post aloud in court, Scerri Herrera said she felt insulted by the statements made about her.

She added that she had instructed Bickle to inform Dimech that such comments should not be published on social media. Later, she was told that Dimech’s mother had filed complaints with the Justice Ministry, the Commissioner for Older Persons, and the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability.

However, a second Facebook post followed. In it, the accused allegedly described the judge as incompetent and claimed that the court was uninterested in her father’s health but concerned about the money he had in his bank account. The post also referred to political criticism surrounding the judge’s nomination.

Scerri Herrera told the court that the claims made in the post were untrue and that she felt personally attacked. She said she informed Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti about the posts and her intention to file a police report, adding that the chief justice supported the decision.

She also informed the chief executive of the Court Services Agency, Vanessa Grech, who subsequently filed a criminal complaint at the Valletta police station on the judge’s behalf.

At the end of her testimony, Scerri Herrera told the court that individuals who disagree with judicial decisions should not launch attacks online.

“It cannot be that those who disagree with a judge’s decision turn into keyboard warriors and attack a member of the judiciary,” she said, adding that judges must be able to carry out their duties in an environment of serenity.

She emphasised that the complaint was not filed for personal reasons but to protect members of the judiciary from such conduct.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera, assisting the judge and the legal procurator as parte civile, requested a protection order in favour of their clients. The court upheld the request, warning the accused not to approach or contact the judge or the legal procurator, or their families, either directly or indirectly.

The case is being heard before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, while Inspector Andrew Agius Bonello is prosecuting. Legal aid lawyer Axl Camilleri is representing the accused.