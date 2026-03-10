Man gets jail time after getting caught throwing away heroin baggie before entering CID building

A court has sentenced a man to a total of 12 months in prison after finding him guilty of simple possession of heroin in a case dating back to 2007.

41-year-old Jonathan Zammit was however acquitted of aggravated possession, with the court deeming the drug to be for his exclusive use.

Drugs found at CID lock-up entrance

The case goes back to 21 January 2007, when Zammit was arrested on a warrant of summons to appear in court.

The Assistant Police Commissioner at the time, Norbert Ciappara, noticed a bag lying on the ground in the yard of the CID premises, along the passage through which arrested persons are taken before being placed in the lock-up.

Inside the bag were 11 packets containing a suspected illegal substance. Court appointed expert Godwin Sammut later confirmed that the substance was heroin weighing a total of 2.52g.

Police officer Jeffrey Hughes was appointed to lift fingerprints from the bag and packets, and a subsequent comparison showed that three of five usable fingerprint lifts matched Zammit’s prints. Police also produced the lock-up record book, confirming that Zammit had in fact been detained in the lock-up on the night between 21 and 22 January 2007.

A probation officer and a psychologist testified that Zammit was deeply entrenched in drug abuse at the time. Zammit lived a chaotic life with drugs dominated his spending, whilst showing no commitment to improving his situation, they said. They also testified that he had continued abusing drugs even while in prison, leading to further reports and convictions.

Zammit had started methadone treatment due to his dependence but had shown little motivation to change and no cooperation with the authorities.

He was even referred to the Drug Offenders Rehabilitation Board but he did not attend the board sittings. In October 2024, the board formally informed the court that the rehabilitation programme had been completed unsuccessfully.

The defence had also asked the court to discard Zammit’s 2012 police statement on the basis that, at the time, Maltese law did not yet grant suspects the right to consult a lawyer before interrogation or have legal assistance during questioning.

The court acknowledged that those rights were indeed not yet in force in 2012. However, it held that the issue was ultimately irrelevant in this case because the statement did not contain any incriminating admission. Zammit had refused to answer questions about the drugs and had denied throwing the bag away before being taken into the lock-up.

Court finds possession proved, but not aggravated possession

The defence argued that nobody had actually seen Zammit throw the drugs away and therefore the drugs could not safely be attributed to him.

The court accepted that no one had directly witnessed him discard the heroin and the drugs had been found by chance. However, it found that there was no logical explanation for Zammit’s fingerprints being on the bag containing the heroin other than that he had thrown it away before entering the lock-up, presumably to avoid it being found during a search.

That said, the court stopped short of finding that the possession was aggravated.

The prosecution charged Zammit with aggravated heroine possession since the heroin was divided into 11 similar packets.

While the court described this as a suspicious factor, it said suspicion alone was not enough. No scales, cash, packaging materials, or other indicators of drug dealing were found. The court also considered it significant that Zammit was proven to have been a serious heroin addict at the time, making it entirely plausible that the packets were already divided into smaller doses for his own consumption.

Although simple possession had been proved, the evidence did not establish beyond reasonable doubt that the heroin was intended for anything other than Zammit’s exclusive use. He was therefore found guilty only of the less serious offence of simple possession.

In deciding sentence, the court took into account Zammit’s criminal record and what it described as his “persistent failure” to cooperate with the authorities trying to help him overcome his addiction.

For the heroin possession itself, the court sentenced him to four months’ effective imprisonment.

The court also found that the offence had been committed while Zammit was still subject to a conditional order imposed by the same court on 12 May 2004. Because of that breach, it revoked the earlier order and imposed an additional eight months’ effective imprisonment.

This brought the total sentence to 12 months in prison.

The court also ordered Zammit to pay €480.16 in expert costs within six months.

Inspector Johann J Fenech prosecuted. Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over the case.