Abortion NGO’s artwork about access to pills removed by Malta Biennale

The non-profit organisation Women on Waves, which provides information and support on safe abortion in restrictive settings, has accused organisers of the Malta Biennale of censorship.

The allegation comes after its artwork about access to abortion pills was removed hours before the exhibition’s opening.

The work had been scheduled to be displayed at the Malta Maritime Museum as part of the international arts festival, which opens tonight.

According to Women on Waves, the biennale’s curatorial team ordered the removal of the artwork on Tuesday. The organisation also said it was not allowed to film the removal of the banners.

Malta remains the only country in the European Union with a near-total ban on abortion. Despite the ban, an estimated 600 women in Malta use abortion pills each year.

The artwork originally displayed the message “Need Abortion Pills?” in English and Maltese. At the request of the Malta Biennale, the banner was altered to read “Do You Need A Safe Abortion?”, with the word “Pills” crossed out.

However, Women on Waves said that on Monday afternoon it was informed that these changes were “not suitable”. The organisation said the biennale subsequently asked for a new banner to be produced.

On Tuesday morning, the biennale informed the group that the work would be removed entirely. Organisers reportedly said the piece did not meet the “minimum aesthetic quality standards to be shown in an international biennale”.

Rebecca Gomperts, founder of Women on Waves, criticised the decision.

“There is nothing uglier than censorship,” Gomperts said. “Abortion with medication is the only safe method available to Maltese women. By censoring the word ‘pills’, the biennale is harming these women by withholding critical health information pertaining to their health. This violates women’s right to scientific information and our right to expression and free speech.”

Women on Waves said the decision raises concerns about freedom of expression. The organisation cited Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to freedom of expression.

In a legal analysis requested by the biennale leadership in January 2026, lawyer Emma Portelli Bonnici wrote that restricting lawful artistic expression in cultural spaces can damage the wider cultural sphere.

“When lawful artistic expression is restricted within such spaces, the harm extends beyond the individual artist or organisation affected and reaches the integrity of the cultural sphere itself,” the analysis stated. “Cultural expression is not ancillary to democratic life but an essential component of it.”

Women on Waves said it remains committed to supporting women in Malta seeking safe abortion care.

The organisation also pointed to a December 2025 resolution by the European Parliament reaffirming that access to sexual and reproductive health and rights, including safe and legal abortion care, is a fundamental right.

International medical bodies including the World Health Organization and the International Federation of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians support telemedicine abortion services and self-managed abortions, saying they are safe and effective.