‘Ringing church bells could never amount to criminal harassment’: Court clears Kirkop parish priest over complaint

11 March 2026, 2:03pm
by Julia Dowling
Kirkop parish church

The Court of Magistrates has cleared the parish priest of Ħal Kirkop, Fr Martin Cardona, of harassment charges linked to the ringing of church bells, following a complaint filed by a neighbour.

The case arose after the neighbour constructed a penthouse approximately eight metres away from the church’s main bell tower and later lodged a complaint over the piercing sound of the bells.

During proceedings, the court heard that in the past, the church bell used to ring every quarter hour. However, this practice was later changed so that the bells would ring only at specific times during the day.

Evidence also showed that for a period of time, the bell had stopped ringing altogether due to technical faults. More recently, a new mechanised system was installed to operate the bells.

Both the installer of the system and a campanologist who testified in court explained that the mechanised system actually operates the bell with less intensity than when it is rung manually.

In her conclusions, the court concluded that the ringing of church bells could never amount to the criminal offence of harassment.

The court therefore cleared Fr Cardona of all charges.

Fr Martin Cardona was represented by lawyer Professor Stefano Filletti.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the sitting.

