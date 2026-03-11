Accused found hiding under truck after trying to steal money from Transport Malta compound

A 39-year-old man from Pembroke was placed under a probation order after admitting to attempting to steal items from a Transport Malta compound and later being discovered hiding underneath a truck while trying to steal from the compound itself.

Matthew Zammit, who works in car rental services, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him. The court heard how police officers searching the area in Pembroke discovered Zammit hiding beneath the truck inside the Transport Malta compound in Pembroke. He was arrested at around 10:20 pm.

According to the prosecution, Zammit had attempted to steal money or other objects from inside the Transport Malta compound on several occasions. The first attempt took place during the night between 6 and 7 February, while another attempt occurred on 6 March between 8pm and 11pm. A third attempt followed during the night between 9 and 10 March.

In each instance, the prosecution said Zammit had tried to carry out the theft, but the offence was not completed due to circumstances independent of his will.

The court was also informed that Zammit committed the offences while he was serving a suspended sentence handed down in April 2024.

After hearing the case and taking into account the accused’s admission, the court sentenced Zammit to a three-year probation order and imposed a two-year treatment order.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors James Turner and Kelsey Bugeja, while the accused was represented by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri.