Forensic expert testifies on digital evidence collection in Vitals inquiry

A forensic expert testified in court via video link on Wednesday about his role in the Vitals magisterial inquiry,

Stephen Clarke, of ANSEC, outlined his role in collecting digital data for Magistrate Gabriella Vella amid the ongoing constitutional proceedings connected to freezing orders imposed on the accused.

Clarke, as then-managing director of ANSEC, said his work was directed entirely by Magistrate Gabriella Vella and focused solely on digital material related to the case.

Clarke said ANSEC performed on-site digital searches and collected data from multiple locations across Malta.

He said that he also extracted records from Nexia BT dating back to 2001, prompting an outburst in court over whether this related to the Vitals case, which originated several years later.

Clarke said that he had been paid for his services by the company Harbinson Forensics, which in turn had been paid by the Court Services Agency.

A defence lawyer raised concerns during the testimony, noting that Clarke appeared to be reading from another screen, a practice generally not allowed during in-person testimony.

The whereabouts of Jeremy Harbinson

Defence lawyer Franco Debono tried to ask Clarke whether he knew Harbinson’s whereabouts, but the question was ultimately not allowed, with Judge Edwina Grima noting that Clarke was not a private investigator.

Earlier police testimony indicated that information regarding Harbinson’s location had been sent via a police-to-police email, and so could only be obtained through a formal request from the Attorney General to the relevant British authorities.

One lawyer stressed the significance of Harbinson’s presence, noting that without Harbinson’s testimony, his case could never be finalised.

The next sitting, which will focus on the police inquiry into Harbinson’s location, is scheduled for 23 March.

Lawyers Vince Galea, Franco Debono, Prof Stefano Filletti, Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo, Kathleen Grima, Stephen Tonna Lowell, Ezekiel Psaila, Ishmael Psaila, Shazoo Ghasnavi, Luke Dalli, Alex Scerri Herrera, Charlon Gouder, Jonathon Thompson, and Etienne Borg Ferrante appeared for the accused.