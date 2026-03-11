Court clears four men in 18-year Nadur sexual abuse case as legal saga ends in full acquittal

Four men have been cleared of all charges related to a decade-old sexual abuse case.

The Court of Criminal Appeal, presided over by Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera, delivered a final verdict on Wednesday, concluding the long-running criminal proceedings against Mark Lorry Said, Peter Paul Said, Josef Said, and Peter Paul Debono.

The court acquitted all four men of every charge they faced, which originally included grave allegations of rape, the corruption of a minor, and illegal sequestration involving a girl who was fourteen years old at the time the reports were filed in 2008.

The judgement followed an appeal by the attorney general against a 2025 lower court decision that had already cleared most of the defendants of the most serious charges while finding one guilty of an offense to public morals for which he was ordered to do 50 hours of community service.

The minor was 14 years old when the reports were filed in 2008. The alleged abuse involved four different men in several locations around Nadur.

According to the victim’s testimony, her first sexual experience allegedly took place during the Imnarja feast in June 2007. She stated that she had not been aware of sexual experiences at the time, having only learned about them later at school.

The victim, then 13, was in the Nadur square with her sister and her sister's boyfriend, Mark Lorry Said, when she met Josef Said.

She accompanied him to his red Peugeot 206. Josef allegedly locked the car doors and drove to a site known as "the yard" (il-bitħa), where the Said brothers kept their trucks.

Once inside the yard, Josef allegedly undressed the victim, kissed her, and inserted his fingers into her.

Despite her attempts to open the car door, she found it was locked and the handle "gave way into a void", meaning it could not be opened from the inside.

She alleged that he forced her to perform oral sex and then had intercourse with her without a condom. The encounter allegedly lasted from approximately 12:30am until 2:30am.

Roughly a week or two after the incident with Josef, the victim was approached by his brother, Peter Paul Said, in front of her house.

He allegedly asked for her mobile number. Although she initially refused, he managed to obtain it and began calling her up to six times a day.

The victim described several locations where Peter Paul Said allegedly abused her.

In a particular construction site on Triq id-Duru, the victim claimed Peter Paul had to lift her through a window to gain access to the unfinished building. Once inside, they allegedly had sexual relations on a large stone block (kantun).

She alleged encounters in the parking area beneath the Grand Hotel, and other incidents in a black Pajero vehicle.

The victim testified that she often went with him because she was terrified, as he allegedly threatened to kill her or "cause big trouble" if she did not comply.

Peter Paul Debono, a neighbor known as "Bazoru," was also accused of long-term abuse.

The victim alleged the abuse began in the summer of 2007 during a MEPA eviction near a site used by the Said family. Debono allegedly told her she had "raised his pole" (a reference to his penis) and led her into his garage.

The victim claimed she met him almost daily, sometimes twice a day.

She alleged that he used Vaseline during penetration so that she would not be in pain.

She stated she went to the garage because she was afraid, as he had allegedly threatened to kill her.

Mark Lorry Said, the boyfriend of the victim's sister, was accused of inappropriate touching that allegedly started when the victim was only 10 years old.

She claimed he would touch her breasts when she opened the front door for him on Sundays or at the family home.

Two specific public incidents were mentioned.

One of them took place at Ta’ Pinu Shrine.

Following a baptism, the victim alleged he touched her breasts while they were walking down the stairs of the national shrine.

The victim’s brother-in-law testified that during a BBQ in the summer of 2007, he saw Mark Lorry Said touching her breasts. He claimed he told Mark Lorry to leave her alone because she was still a child.

The investigation and the discovery of the abuse

The abuse came to light in late summer 2008.

On 27 August 2008, an anonymous letter was sent to the police stating that several men were abusing a young girl and that money was being offered to the parents to stay quiet.

On 2 September 2008, Aġenzija Appoġġ filed a report after the victim confided in a teacher at school.

The victim had also confided in her uncle in July 2008. She told him she was "sad and wanted to die" because of the abuse.

When the police, led by Inspector Graziella Muscat, spoke to the victim on 14 September 2008, she initially named three men but was hesitant to name the fourth (Debono) until pressured by her mother and uncle.

On 14 September 2008, the parents signed a formal criminal complaint. However, the very next day, they were approached by a priest and Reuben Said, both relatives of the family.

Reuben Said allegedly told them everyone makes mistakes and offered €7,000 in cash to drop the charges, promising also to pay for a private psychologist and a holiday for the girl.

Following this meeting, the parents signed a withdrawal of the complaint on 15 September 2008.

Inspector Muscat, however, continued the investigation ex officio.

On 17 September the mother returned to the police, crying and stating she felt she had "sold her daughter’s body".

The father eventually brought the €7,000 in cash to court to return it in 2010.

Years later, while the case was still ongoing, the victim and her parents signed a second renunciation in 2017 and 2020. This occurred after the defendants paid a civil settlement of €120,000 to the victim.

Physical and psychological evidence

A doctor examined the victim in the summer of 2008 and confirmed that she had experienced intercourse, potentially on multiple occasions.

A psychologist who saw the victim 19 times testified that she suffered from significant trauma, sleep disturbances, and fear. He said there was no reason to doubt her version of events and noted that while she admitted going with the men initially out of "curiosity", she maintained the acts were never voluntary.

A court expert, Joseph Zammit, examined the Peugeot 206 and found that while the front doors functioned normally, the rear passenger doors had a system that, if locked, could only be opened from the outside, corroborating the victim's claim that she felt trapped.

The judgement

Despite the physical and psychological evidence, the Court of Criminal Appeal acquitted all four defendants.

The court based its decision on concerns regarding the admissibility of evidence, the validity of the criminal complaint, and the nature of the locations where the alleged abuse occurred.

The court ruled that the statements released by the accused in 2008 were inadmissible because the defendants were not provided with legal assistance before or during their interrogations.

Citing European human rights standards, the court determined that using these "self-incriminating" statements without prior legal advice would violate the overall fairness of the proceedings.

Furthermore, the court found that the charges of rape and corruption under Articles 198 and 203 were legally extinct because the victim and her parents had withdrawn their formal complaint.

Although the first withdrawal in 2008 involved a suspicious payment of €7,000, the court said that the victim, as an adult, and her parents signed a second renunciation in 2017 and 2020 following a civil settlement of €120,000.

The court ruled this second renunciation confirmed their clear and consistent intention not to proceed with the criminal action.

For the police to prosecute without a valid complaint ex officio, the crimes must have occurred in "places exposed to the public". The court concluded that the locations were private, meaning the withdrawal of the complaint was final.

In its evaluation of the sites, the court found that the building in Triq id-Duru was unfinished and the victim had to be lifted through a window to enter, making it a private location.

Regarding the Grand Hotel site, there was doubt about public access because a trench and machinery blocked the entrance.

The yard was also determined to be private as testimony indicated the area was secured by a chain and guard dogs, meaning it was not freely accessible to the public.

Additionally, the court ruled that Peter Paul Debono’s garage was private property and did not become public even if the door was left slightly ajar.

Beyond the extinct charges, the prosecution failed to prove the remaining accusations to the required legal standard.

In the case of Mark Lorry Said, the court found the victim's testimony inconsistent. While she alleged he touched her at the Ta' Pinu Shrine, her uncle testified that she had denied the incident the very next day when he confronted her.

Additionally, the prosecution failed to prove the specific dates of other alleged acts.

Regarding Peter Paul Said, the charge of causing fear of violence failed because the victim’s conduct, calling him herself and meeting him voluntarily, contradicted the claim that his behaviour caused her ongoing fear.

The charge of illegal sequestration was also dismissed because the victim was never absolutely deprived of her liberty or held against her will.

Finally, the court ruled that the charge of participation in sexual activities could not be applied to acts that occurred before the law came into effect in December 2007.

Ultimately, the court ruled that the prosecution did not prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.