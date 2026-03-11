No imminent danger from wall collapse at St Paul’s Bay: authorities

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) were called to Triq is-Simar in St Paul’s Bay following a report that a wall had collapsed.

The report was filed through the 138 helpline.

Preliminary investigations found that the wall had been demolished in order for the necessary works to be carried out, and that the road in question is a private one.

Although authorities determined there was no imminent danger, the BCA and OHSA issued a stop works notice as a precaution and requested the project’s architect to verify that there is no risk to third parties.

The authorities also reminded the public any reports related to construction sites should be made through the 138 helpline so that they can be notified and investigate such cases