Woman handed suspended sentence for getting abortion in 2024

A woman was sentenced to an 18-month prison term, suspended for three years, after a court found her guilty of inducing her own abortion using medication in early 2024.

The judgment, delivered by Magistrate Monica Vella, underscored the country’s strict legal stance on reproductive rights, which the court described as an “absolute prohibition” under the Criminal Code.

This is the second suspended sentence received by a woman for performing an abortion in less than a year.

The case originated in January 2024 when the defendant was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital suffering from heavy vaginal bleeding. Medical staff testified that the woman initially informed them she had ingested four misoprostol pills and another medication to terminate her pregnancy.

While an ultrasound performed the following day revealed an "empty uterus," a urine test confirmed the presence of pregnancy hormones, which medical experts noted can persist for weeks following a termination or miscarriage.

Inspector John Sammut, leading the prosecution, presented evidence including medical reports and the defendant's statement.

Although the woman did not formally admit to the charges during her police interrogation, the court relied heavily on the testimony of doctor Max Dingli and other medical professionals who treated her.

The defence argued the loss of the pregnancy could have been a natural miscarriage. They presented evidence that the woman had recently returned from a skiing holiday in Turin, Italy, suggesting the physical activity and accidental falls during the trip may have induced a spontaneous abortion.

However, the court found this explanation insufficient to create reasonable doubt.

The magistrate noted under Maltese law, self-induced abortion is a crime regardless of the "viability of the foetus" or the stage of pregnancy.

Magistrate Vella applied the "best evidence rule," stating the prosecution had proven its case "beyond reasonable doubt". The court concluded the woman was aware of her pregnancy, had intentionally ingested termination pills, and that the termination was not the result of natural factors.

"The court is morally convinced [..] that the case occurred as the prosecution proposed," Vella wrote.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, the proceedings were held in camera (behind closed doors), and the court ordered that the defendant’s personal details remain redacted in public records

Lawyers Emma Portelli Bonnici and Martina Caruana represented the accused.