Motorcyclist suffers grievous injuries in Coast Road skid

A 59-year-old man from Zabbar suffered grievous injuries after skidding with his motorcycle this afternoon.

Police said the incident happened on the Coast Road in Naxxar around 2.30pm, when two motorcycles skidded as they were being driven in the direction of St julians.

One man, driving a Kawasaki Ninja, was taken to hospital by ambulance and was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

The other biker, a 53-year-old man from Gudja riding a Yamaha bike, did not suffer any injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.