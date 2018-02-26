Man hit by a bus at Valletta terminus
The 55-year-old man was hit by a bus at the Valletta Terminus
A 55-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a bus at the Valletta bus terminus on Sunday evening.
Police were called to the scene at around 6:45pm last night after a 47-year-old bus driver from Mosta hit the man at Saint James Ditch.
The man, who lives in Pieta, is receiving hospital treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.
