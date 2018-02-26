Man and infant seriously injured in Ghajnsielem car crash

A 71-year-old man and three-year-old boy were seriously injured in a car incident in Ghajnsielem Road, Gozo, last night.

The police were called to the scene at around 8:15pm last night when a Smart car driven by a 71-year-old man from Ghajnsielem collided with a Toyota Passo driven by the 33-year-old man from Xewkija.

A woman and a boy were also in the Toyota.

The police said that the woman suffered slight injuried while the boy and the driver of the Smart suffered serious injuries.

The man was flown over to Mater Deio Hospital for urgent treatment.

The Toyota driver was not injured.