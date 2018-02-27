1.2 kg of 'heroin' only contained 6g of drug, court told

A court-appointed expert reported that the heroin contained 200 times less of the illegal substance than originally alleged

matthew_agius
27 February 2018, 3:15pm
by Matthew Agius

A court-appointed expert has reported that a sample, central to a heroin trafficking case, contained 200 times less of the illegal substance than originally alleged. 

This emerged as criminal proceedings against two men and a woman who were arrested following a raid on stables in Marsa last September continued.

Nicholas Farrugia, 25, from Cospicua and his partner Shana Farrugia, 22, from Ħamrun, were jointly charged with aggravated possession of heroin and conspiracy to traffic 1.2 kilograms of heroin.

The authorities became aware of the drugs, which had been packaged in 12 sachets of around 100 grams each, after they were called to deal with a fire at the stables.

Nicholas Farrugia had also been charged with animal cruelty in view of the fact that animals were being kept in the stables when it caught fire.

Jason Borg, a 39-year-old horse cab driver, owner of the stables in Triq is-Serkin where the raid took place, was also charged with aggravated heroin possession.

But whereas the trio had been alleged to have been in possession of 1.2 kilograms of brown powder, suspected to be heroin, court expert Profs. Emanuel Sinagra reported that the drug was of 0.2-0.5% purity, far less than the normal 15-30%.

When recently testifying in the compilation of evidence, court appointed scientific expert, Sinagra declared that the purity of the drug stood at between 0.2-0.5%, well below the standard which, in similar cases, normally worked out at 15-30%. This meant that a total of only 2.4g to 6g of the drug were present.

This revelation led defence lawyer Franco Debono to question whether the substance qualified as heroin at all, such was its impurity.

The case continues.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel to Nicholas Farrugia.

Lawyer Franco Debono was defence counsel to Shana Farrugia. 

Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Alfred Abela were defence counsel to Jason Borg.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Man ordered to pay ex-girlfriend €12,500 for servicing his shop
Court & Police

Man ordered to pay ex-girlfriend €12,500 for servicing his shop
Matthew Agius
'Colourful' criminal Joseph Cini, il-Pele, jailed for confronting warden
Court & Police

'Colourful' criminal Joseph Cini, il-Pele, jailed for confronting warden
Matthew Agius
1.2 kg of 'heroin' only contained 6g of drug, court told
Court & Police

1.2 kg of 'heroin' only contained 6g of drug, court told
Matthew Agius
Woman ordered to pay €14,000 over head-on collision
Court & Police

Woman ordered to pay €14,000 over head-on collision
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe