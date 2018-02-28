No bail for 15-year-old girl who attacked mother with a knife

A 15-year-old girl has been remanded in custody after allegedly attacking and slightly injuring her mother with a knife.

Very few details of the case may be published due to her age.

Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti arraigned the girl on charges of having, on 21 February, slightly injured her mother, committing an offence against police officers acting in the line of duty, failing to obey legitimate police orders, damaging public property at the police station, breaching the peace.

She was further charged with having threatened her mother with a knife on Monday, insulting and slightly injuring her, causing the woman to fear violence against her or her family or property, breaching a probation order and relapsing.

Before the sitting, the accused was highly agitated and needed to be calmed down by several police and probation officers.

Lawyer Jason Grima, appearing for the troubled young woman, entered a not guilty plea, but did not request bail at this stage.

Magistrate Monica Vella ordered that during her dentention, the girl be treated by a professional team and a treatment plan and provisional probation plan be drawn up “to address her many problems.”