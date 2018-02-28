No bail for 15-year-old girl who attacked mother with a knife

Before the sitting, the accused was highly agitated and needed to be calmed down by several police and probation officers

matthew_agius
28 February 2018, 2:13pm
by Matthew Agius

A 15-year-old girl has been remanded in custody after allegedly attacking and slightly injuring her mother with a knife.

Very few details of the case may be published due to her age.

Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti arraigned the girl on charges of having, on 21 February, slightly injured her mother, committing an offence against police officers acting in the line of duty, failing to obey legitimate police orders, damaging public property at the police station, breaching the peace.

She was further charged with having threatened her mother with a knife on Monday, insulting and slightly injuring her, causing the woman to fear violence against her or her family or property, breaching a probation order and relapsing.

Before the sitting, the accused was highly agitated and needed to be calmed down by several police and probation officers.

Lawyer Jason Grima, appearing for the troubled young woman, entered a not guilty plea, but did not request bail at this stage.

Magistrate Monica Vella ordered that during her dentention, the girl be treated by a professional team and a treatment plan and provisional probation plan be drawn up “to address her many problems.”

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Constitutional court orders removal of unassisted statement in lawyer's drug smuggling trial
Court & Police

Constitutional court orders removal of unassisted statement in lawyer's drug smuggling trial
Matthew Agius
Funeral directors, hospital employee charged with corruption, data breach
Court & Police

Funeral directors, hospital employee charged with corruption, data breach
Matthew Agius
No bail for 15-year-old girl who attacked mother with a knife
Court & Police

No bail for 15-year-old girl who attacked mother with a knife
Matthew Agius
€4,000 fine and suspended sentence for granny who assaulted Birgu school head
Court & Police

€4,000 fine and suspended sentence for granny who assaulted Birgu school head
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe