Funeral directors, hospital employee charged with corruption, data breach

Three men have been released on bail in relation to the leaking of personal details relating to deceased hospital patients to funeral directors.



The son of a patient who died at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre had told local newspaper the Times of Malta that two funeral directors had turned up at his home to offer their unsolicited services even before he had been officially advised by the hospital about the death.



He accused hospital staff of divulging personal information, giving the undertakers his father’s name and time of death and his address and mobile number.

Inspector Anne Marie Xuereb arraigned three men before magistrate Monica Vella today, charging two of them with corrupting a public official and the other with accepting bribes.



57-year-old Mario Lia and 62-year-old Angelo Vella, both from Zabbar were charged with corrupting public official Anthony Mercieca to obtain this information. 59-year-old Mercieca was charged with passing on sensitive personal data, accepting bribes and relapsing.



All three men pleaded not guilty and were released on bail subject to a personal guarantee of €10,000. Vella and Mercieca were required to make a bail deposit of €2000, whilst Lia was ordered to deposit €1,000.



Lawyer Keith Borg appeared for Vella and Lia, whilst lawyer Kenneth Cutajar represented Mercieca.