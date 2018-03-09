Motorcyclist suffers grievous injuries in Mellieha crash

He was rushed to Mater Dei after losing control of his motorcycle

9 March 2018, 2:04pm
(File Photo)
A 50-year-old man residing in Sannat, Gozo, has suffered grievous injuries after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving.

According to the police the incident happened at roughly 10:30am in Triq il-Mellieha in Mellieha.

From police investigations it transpired that the man, an Italian national, had lost control of his bike and crashed into a pole.

An ambulance was called on site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are still underway.

