Motorcyclist suffers grievous injuries in Mellieha crash
He was rushed to Mater Dei after losing control of his motorcycle
A 50-year-old man residing in Sannat, Gozo, has suffered grievous injuries after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving.
According to the police the incident happened at roughly 10:30am in Triq il-Mellieha in Mellieha.
From police investigations it transpired that the man, an Italian national, had lost control of his bike and crashed into a pole.
An ambulance was called on site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
Police investigations are still underway.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police