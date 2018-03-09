Woman found not guilty of falsely alleging that someone tried to take her baby

The court absolved the mother of all charges brought against her even after she signed a declaration admitting nobody had tried to take her baby

massimo_costa
9 March 2018, 3:51pm
by Massimo Costa

A 29-year-old mother was today found not guilty of having falsely made up a scenario saying someone had tried to run off with a pushchair with her baby in it.

Marta Gat, born in Romania and living in Birzebbugia, had been accused of having deceitfully made up an event to be used against other persons with the intention of having them accused of a crime.

She was also accused of having spread false news which could cause public alarm, and of having used a social network to threaten to commit a crime for personal gain, or to make an accusation about someone with the intention of defaming them.

Gatt had, on 22 November 2017, filed a police report saying two unknown persons tried to steal her pushchair with her baby in it. She alleged that, once  she faced away from the pushchair to buy a packet of cigarettes from a machine in Tony Muscat Confectionary, Birzebbugia, she had heard her baby crying. When she turned around, she said she saw a man and a woman, who were probably foreign, grabbing the pushchair and running off with it outside of the store.

She went on to say that another man, also foreign, gave chase to the man and woman, who, on realising someone was running after them, left the pushchair and ran off.

Gatt later posted on a private Facebook group saying someone had tried to snatch her baby.

The police then checked the store’s CCTV footage, and saw that nobody had taken Gatt’s pushchair with her baby in it.

After the police spoke to Gatt, she had signed a declaration admitting nobody had tried to take her baby. She explained she had no intention of causing harm to anyone or to create fear, but said she did what she did because she was still traumatised due to major problems she had with the baby’s father.

The court found that the first and third accusations Gatt had been charged with were not proved to the degree required by law and found her not guilty of the charges.

The court also found that the elements required to amount to the crime of spreading false news were also absent from the case and absolved her of that charge.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli presided over the case.

