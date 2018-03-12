Elderly motorcyclist seriously injured in Pieta collision

A 68-year-old motorist was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Pieta’ this morning.

The man, who lives in Siggiewi, was riding his Honda 70 motorbike when he collided with a Peugeot car driven by a 58-year-old man from Kirkop in Triq San Luqa at around 8am this morning.

The man was taken to hospital where he is suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.