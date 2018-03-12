Elderly motorcyclist seriously injured in Pieta collision

The man, from Siggiewi, was injured in a traffic collision this morning 

12 March 2018, 2:11pm

A 68-year-old motorist was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Pieta’ this morning.

The man, who lives in Siggiewi, was riding his Honda 70 motorbike when he collided with a Peugeot car driven by a 58-year-old man from Kirkop in Triq San Luqa at around 8am this morning.

The man was taken to hospital where he is suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Law on fireworks factory safety distance will change, Justice Minister
Court & Police

Law on fireworks factory safety distance will change, Justice Minister
Yannick Pace
Heavy prison sentence for thieving father-son duo
Court & Police

Heavy prison sentence for thieving father-son duo
Matthew Agius
Elderly motorcyclist seriously injured in Pieta collision
Court & Police

Elderly motorcyclist seriously injured in Pieta collision
Man jailed 20 months for stealing from parked cars
Court & Police

Man jailed 20 months for stealing from parked cars
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe