Fine, conditional discharge for rowdy hotel guest who spat at police

A rowdy guest at a local boutique hotel has been conditionally discharged and fined after causing a drunken disturbance at the establishment early this morning.

Marcin Tomasz Wolski , 43, from Poland, appeared in the dock before magistrate Josette Demicoli this morning in connection to an incident at Hugo’s Boutique Hotel in St. Julian’s at 2:30am today.

Police Inspector Trevor Micallef charged the man with breaching the peace, being drunk in a public place, spitting at a police officer, throwing liquids at the officer and insulting him.

Wolski, who refused to be assisted by a lawyer, despite the court warning that he could face both a fine and imprisonment, pleaded guilty. Inspector Micallef informed the court that he was not insisting on a prison sentence.

The accused, looking very subdued, said that he was admitting because he was sorry for his actions. Medication was involved in causing the man’s actions, the court was told.

The court recorded the man’s apology in the acts of the proceedings, fining him €800 and conditionally discharging him for one year.