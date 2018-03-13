Fine, conditional discharge for rowdy hotel guest who spat at police

The man was charged with breaching the peace, being drunk in a public place, spitting at a police officer, throwing liquids at the officer and insulting him

matthew_agius
13 March 2018, 4:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A rowdy guest at a local boutique hotel has been conditionally discharged and fined after causing a drunken disturbance at the establishment early this morning.

Marcin Tomasz Wolski , 43, from Poland, appeared in the dock before magistrate Josette Demicoli this morning in connection to an incident at Hugo’s Boutique Hotel in St. Julian’s at 2:30am today. 

Police Inspector Trevor Micallef charged the man with breaching the peace, being drunk in a public place, spitting at a police officer, throwing liquids at the officer and insulting him.

Wolski, who refused to be assisted by a lawyer, despite the court warning that he could face both a fine and imprisonment, pleaded guilty. Inspector Micallef informed the court that he was not insisting on a prison sentence. 

The accused, looking very subdued, said that he was admitting because he was sorry for his actions. Medication was involved in causing the man’s actions, the court was told.

The court recorded the man’s apology in the acts of the proceedings, fining him €800 and conditionally discharging him for one year.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Youth baffled after magistrate's curfew disrupts his drinking plans
Court & Police

Youth baffled after magistrate's curfew disrupts his drinking plans
Matthew Agius
Police inspector decries 'law of the jungle' after beggar punched man who refused him money
Court & Police

Police inspector decries 'law of the jungle' after beggar punched man who refused him money
Matthew Agius
Fine, conditional discharge for rowdy hotel guest who spat at police
Court & Police

Fine, conditional discharge for rowdy hotel guest who spat at police
Matthew Agius
Two accused of Sliema warehouse break-in
Court & Police

Two accused of Sliema warehouse break-in
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe