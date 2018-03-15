Man accused of killing woman in car accident thought he hit an object

The man accused of killing Stephanie Rapa back in October did not realise he hit a person

tia_reljic
15 March 2018, 3:49pm
by Tia Reljic

A man stood accused of involuntary murder after a fatal car accident which occurred in Gzira in October of last year.

The court heard how Anthony Chircop, 42, made a u-turn with his Nissan GTR and drove with excessive speed towards Sliema and in the direction of the woman.

The victim, Stephanie Rapa, succumbed to her injuries and died after being admitted to hospital.

The accused said that he didn’t even realise that he had hit a person – as he thought he had hit an object.

The details of the event were revealed today during compilation of evidence against Chircop.

An eyewitness said that she “suddenly saw a woman airborne, high up, before hitting her head on the ground.”

Inspector Ramsley explained that the version of events provided by the accused did not match with the CCTV footage. In fact, upon being shown the footage, the accused said that it was not realistic.

The inspector also informed the court that a breathalyser test on the accused following the incident was negative.

On site, there were long brake marks which indicated that the man was driving with excessive speed.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyer Joseph Brincat was defense counsel.

Lawyer Joe Giglio appeared parte civile.

Court & Police
Court & Police
