Fight in St Paul’s Bay leaves two men, a woman injured

Argument started in an apartment, spilled over into the street

massimo_costa
18 March 2018, 12:41pm
by Massimo Costa

An argument between three men in a St Paul’s Bay apartment yesterday, spilled over into the street and led to a woman and three men being hurt.

The police were informed, at around 12:30pm on Saturday, that their assistance was needed in Triq Censu Tanti, St Paul’s Bay.

On arriving at the scene, they found a 35-year-old Romanian woman from St Paul’s Bay lying on the ground in the street.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fight which had started in nearby apartment had continued in the street in the location where the woman was found.

A medical team was called to the scene to assist the woman. A 38-year-old Libyan man from Mellieha, who was apparently also at the scene, also received medical assistance. The woman was later certified to have suffered light injuries, while the man’s were deemed serious.

A 34-year-old Bulgarian, also involved in the incident, was found to have been seriously injured after a visit to the Mosta health centre for care.

The Libyan man is being held by the police to aid in investigations on the case.

