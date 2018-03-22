Drifter remanded in custody after being charged with breaching bail

A man who failed to sign his bail book for almost a month has been remanded in custody.

Mohammed al Khelfawi was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning by Inspector Chantelle Casha, who charged him with breaching his bail conditions.

The court was told that the homeless and penniless accused had failed to give police his correct address and it was difficult to find him, as he had shifted his address from Dar Papa Frangisku, to Cospicua, to Gozo without informing them.

Inspector Casha explained that he had been arraigned on 13 August last year for attacking and slightly injuring a policeman and a property owner as he was being evicted from his place of residence. He was granted bail on conditions which included that he sign a bail book every day. He last signed his bail book at the Birkirkara police station on the 26 February and had never signed since. Last weekend, he had been arrested following an argument he had with his ex-partner in Gozo and was charged with breaching bail conditions.

Al Khelfawi pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His lawyer, Martin Fenech, explained that the man suffered from depression and had been unable to leave home because of the condition. He had also said that he wasn’t able to sign as he lacked the means to travel from Cospicua to Birkirkara.

Fenech asked for bail. Inspector Casha objected, pointing out that the man said that he had no means to live off and had already failed to abide by previous bail conditions. The court denied bail as the man had no fixed address and in the light of the nature of the accusations. It recommended the prison administration to address the man’s alleged mental health problems and assist him.