New 112 control room to better coordinate emergency services

A €2.3 million investment in equipment for emergency services control room was unveiled this morning by Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia

23 March 2018, 1:50pm
Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia (left), Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar (centre) and AFM commander Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi
A new control room has been set up to coordinate emergency responses to the 112 helpline.

The new infrastructure is the result of an investment of €2.3 million that will see Malta’s system fall in line with existing European Union directives, Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia said this morning.

The minister was speaking at the launch of the control room and the associated 112 helpline.

The new helpline will allow the police to instantly know the location a telephone call is being made from, by accessing the details of people with registered phone numbers.

Moreover, modern police cars will be able to make automatic contact with the control room

A message informing callers that their phone-call is being recorded will also be removed in order to save time, the minister said.

