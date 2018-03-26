Update 2 | Europol expert was with police who searched Alfred Degiorgio’s flat

Updated at 1.17pm with more witnesses. Court sitting has ended

A forensic expert from Europol was with the police during a search at Alfred Degiorgio’s flat in St Paul’s Bay, the court heard this morning.

A number of police officers involved in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation are taking the witness stand as the compilation of evidence against three men charged with the assassination continued.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Inspector Kevin Pulis testified that on 4 December, he was given instructions to go to a residence in St Paul’s Bay. Upon arriving at 6.30am, together with two other officers, the police surrounded the flat to ensure nobody entered or left the building.

The instructions were to search anybody who left the apartment but Pulis said there was no movement around the flat for the whole day.

Pulis told the court he only got to know afterwards this was Alfred Degiorgio’s residence. The accused was later escorted there by CID and a forensic team that included a foreign expert.

Pulis said during the searches electronic equipment was seized and €4,800 in cash was found behind a frame in the corridor of the flat.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech asked who the foreign expert was. The witness said he had no idea.

“I wasn’t involved in this part of the investigation,” Pulis said, adding his work was with the forensic team and communicated with them.

Pulis was asked whether he was the ranking officer on site, to which he replied in the affirmative. “Didn’t you ask who he is?” the lawyer interjected.

“This man had emerged from a marked police vehicle…,” Pulis said. Lead Inspector Keith Arnaud said all the information being asked was in the documentation of the case. The expert was from Europol.

Witness says he was with Alfred Degiorgio in hotel room

A married man who took to the witness stand said he was with one of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s killers in a hotel room in Gozo last October.

The witness, Anthony Portelli, who works with Enemalta, said he spoke to the police recently about an encounter he had with Alfred Degiorgio, who had identified himself as ‘Roger’.

“I had been in my car in Pieta and this Roger came to speak to me... it was on the 24 or 25 October. There was the Chocolate Festival in Hamrun and I found a parking spot near Sa Maison [Pieta] and that is where this happened,” the man told the court.

It was around 7pm or 8pm and ‘Roger’ told him that he wanted to go to Gozo and meet up. The two men exchanged numbers.

They met at Xlendi in November but the witness could not remember exactly when. The meeting took place at a room a hotel where Degiorgio was staying. They spent 15 minutes together. Degiorgio never contacted him since then, the witness told the court.

Portelli said Degiorgio had called him the day before they met in Xlendi and instructed him to go to the first-floor hotel room, “right opposite the stairs”.

The court denied a request for a ban on the publication of the witness name, requested by Arnaud.

Caruana Galizia’s son accused man of taking photos

Bidnija resident Mario Vella also took to the stand, telling the court that on the day of the car bomb he was at an ironmongery in Mosta.

Vella said his daughter called him at around 2.50pm, informing him there was a fire close to the farmhouse he was refurbishing.

Vella said he was on site within 15 minutes. Caruana Galizia’s car was still burning and her son was at the scene.

Vella added that he felt he should leave the scene and he called relatives to advise them not to pass through the area.

“As I got into my car to leave, the young man - Caruana Galizia's son Matthew - came up to me and told me, in English, that I had taken photos,” Vella told the court.

The witness said that he handed his phone to the police for them to verify and they handed it back.

However, Matthew Caruana Galizia kept insisting he had taken photos.

“See for yourself,” Vella said he told the victim's son and handed him the phone. Caruana Galizia then smashed the phone to the ground.

Resident had seen white car

Police officer Duncan Dimech from the criminal investigation department told the court he spoke to Wallis Sammut, who lived in Bidnija.

Sammut said he had seen a white rental car in the area in the days running up to the day when the murder took place. The car had a number plate ending in QZ. Dimech said the car was parked in the area overlooking Bidnija.

Dimech and another inspector had gone on site and found a fresh cigarette butt, preserving the evidence until the forensic team came to pick it up.

Under cross-examination, Dimech said the cigarette butt was in the field beneath the road, where the white rental car had been spotted.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech asked the police officer whether he had seen the white car in any of the CCTV footage that he examined. Dimech said 10 CCTV cameras had been examined but he had only seen the footage from one of them. “If my colleagues saw something, I don’t know,” Dimech said.

Car was a bonfire

Emergency medicine consultant Michael Spiteri testified that at 3.15pm he was on the scene of the crime

Spiteri said he saw two plumes of smoke and had to ask the police where to go.

“It was clear that if there was anyone in the car there was no chance of survival as it was a bonfire. Human remains were found in the car after the police put out the fire and I certified the remains as deceased,” Spiteri told the court.

Nurse Claire Carabott was with the ambulance that went to Bidnija. She said the second plume of smoke was from a burning bush. “The doctor said there was no sign of life and he gave us the stand down.”

Another doctor, Luana Formosa said that all they saw was a plume of smoke. “There were pieces of flesh, which I covered with a sheet,” she added.

Police constable Oliver Borg said he was working with the drug squad when he received instructions to go near Miguel Caruana’s residence at 7am on 4 December.

“I had to wait for him there and later told to move to his parent’s residence in Marsaskala and then to Żabbar at his partner’s residence. At the last place, search warrants were executed with an expert from Eurpol named Israel,” Borg said.

Caruana was one of 10 men arrested on the day of a massive police raid on the potato shed in Marsa. He was later released on police bail, along with others. In a previous sitting, Caruana was identified as a fishing buddy of George Degiorgio.

Caruana worked at a communications company and was the man who remotely topped up the mobile phone Degiorgio used to trigger the explosion.

Accused share a joke

While for most of the time, the accused sat impassively in the dock, Vince Muscat and George Degiorgio could be seen laughing as they shared a joke while a female officer testified to her part in the police operation on 4 December.

The officer said she had been briefed in the early hours of that morning and told to keep watch over Muscat's Msida house. She was there by 6am and officers had a search and arrest warrant.

Around 12 hours later, at 6pm, Muscat's daughter showed up, wanting to tend to the dog inside. The police let her in.

At around 6.30pm, Inspector Joseph Mercieca showed up with Muscat, to carry out a search of his home. The witness waited outside with Muscat's daughter while the search was underway.

Once that was done, they all headed to a parked brown Toyota that belonged to Muscat and which was towed away by the police.

Computer taken from Muscat’s house

Inspector Joseph Mercieca testified that forensic experts and a Europol operative had seized a computer from Muscat’s house in Msida.

Mercieca said the computer was opened on site and a component was taken from it by the Europol representative.

None of the witnesses said they spoke to the Europol representative and many were unable to recall his name.

A number of civil protection personnel and members of the army’s explosive ordnance disposal section, who testified on their work at the crime scene last October.

Lawyers protest not being able to meet clients together

At the end of the sitting, the defence lawyers informed the court that when they went to visit their clients in prison, they were prevented from seeing them as a group. The lawyers were only allowed to meet the men individually.

Fenech told the court that the lawyers had no objection to either of them speaking to all of the clients at one go.

Assistant AG Philip Galea Farrugia did not oppose the request unless there were urgent reasons to do so.

The court notified the director of prisons with this statement, asking him to reply with any objections within two days.

The case continues on 12 April.

Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, assisted by deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia.

Lawyer Martin Fenech is appearing for Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu. Lawyers William Cuschieri and Martha Muscat are appearing for Alfred Degiorgio, known as il-Fulu, and lawyer Josette Sultana is appearing for George Degiorgio, known as iċ-Ċiniż.

Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi are appearing as parte civile for the Daphne Caruana Galizia family.

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s husband Peter Caruana Galizia is present in the court room, as well as other family members.

FACTS OF THE CASE

Who are the accused

George Degiorgio 55, unemployed, lives in St Paul's Bay, known as Ic-Ciniz

Alfred Degiorgio, 53, unemployed lives in St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu

Vincent Muscat, 55, unemployed lives in Msida, known as il-Kohhu

What we know so far

Caruana Galizia’s car

The Peugeot car Daphne Caruana Galizia was driving at the time had been leased four months before

Her son Matthew Caruana Galizia had occasionally used the car in the period

Matthew was the last person to have parked the car outside the gate of the family’s Bidnija home

Investigators dismantled a similar model of the car to determine whether any debris collected from the crime scene was extraneous

This led the police to discover the presence of an electronic board, which was part of the SIM card dock on the explosive device

The ‘small white car’

A person who spoke to the police had noticed a “small white car” frequenting a particular area at Tat-Targa Battery, part of the Victoria Lines

On the day of the murder the white car was there but unlike previous occasions the driver was not inside

Police noticed that next to where the car used to be parked part of a wall had collapsed and led to a place with a birds-eye view of Bidnija

Forensic experts combed the area for any clues, including cigarette butts

After the murder, the car was never seen again

Given Caruana Galizia did not have a fixed pattern of movement, police believe someone was shadowing her movements

The detonator

Location data from the Bidnija area led the police to home in on a number that received an SMS at 2.58pm and stopped broadcasting thereafter

The number was linked to an electronic device normally found in appliances that can be activated remotely

This device acted as the detonator of the car bomb

The device was switched on in the Bidnija area at around 2am on 16 October

It remained in a static location for the day until it received an SMS and disappeared

The killer SMS

The SMS that triggered the bomb was sent from a Nokia 105 mobile phone connected to the cell tower near the YMCA in Valletta

This phone was switched on, on the day of the explosion and started broadcasting from a cell ID near the Curia

The signal moved to Paceville, Senglea, Rinella, Zabbar and Xghajra as it bounced from cell towers north and south of the country every hour

The cell towers all faced seawards that led police to suspect the mobile phone was on a boat circling the island

The number linked to the detonator and the number that sent the SMS had been set up in November 2016 and had only corresponded with each other on three occasions

The pleasure boats

The Degiorgio brothers both own pleasure boats

CCTV footage showed that one of them – the Maya – was spotted leaving the Grand Harbour at around 8am before turning north

At the time the killer SMS was sent, the Maya was spotted under the Great Siege Bell area, where it stopped for a few minutes before heading towards Marsa

The top up call

The Secret Service had intercepted a call from George Degiorgio’s phone, asking the recipient to top him up with €5

The person was unable to and Degiorgio called another person, asking the same question “Don’t take long, if you can,” Degiorgio told the person

The person complied and minutes later topped up the number identified by George Degiorgio

Police obtained call profiles relating to George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat

All mobile numbers involved were activated within 20 minutes of each other – two were activated in Senglea and the third in Hamrun

Other points