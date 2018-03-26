Retired judge files libel proceedings against the Times of Malta

Retired Judge Philip Sciberras has filed libel proceedings against the Times of Malta over two articles which suggested that he received a top State pension despite objections from the Treasury.

The reports in question state that Sciberras, a retired judge and former Labour MP, was granted a privileged pension reserved for MPs despite the Treasury objecting on the grounds that he had not served in Parliament for the required period of time.

In articles published in print and online on 18 March, The Sunday Times of Malta had cited anonymous sources who claimed that “it was obvious that pressure was brought to bear so that the special pension could be issued” and that the retired judge had “waited until Labour was returned to power to make his claim” when he would have become eligible for the MP’s pension in 2010, upon his retirement at the age of 65.

In a right of reply written by Sciberras’ son, lawyer Andrew Sciberras, the former judge had denied the allegations, describing the articles in question as baseless and “not only riddled with inaccuracies but also with serious and libellous allegations…to the detriment of his honour, reputation and professional integrity.”

Sciberras denied ever speaking with or pressuring any Treasury or government officials with a view to obtaining an MP’s pension that was allegedly not due to him. He also rubbished as “completely baseless” the insinuation that Sciberras intentionally awaited the election of a Labour government to obtain such a pension.

He said that the first time he had ever become aware that he might have been eligible for this pension was in 2013, when this was brought to his attention by his friend and colleague, the late magistrate Joseph Cassar, a former Nationalist MP.

He claimed to have then inquired with the Association of Former Members of Parliament about the issue, who took up the matter on his behalf with the Treasury and the Speaker of the House. “In fact, my client has never personally applied for such a pension,” Sciberras said.

The retired judge said he had served a total term of 2,826 days, approximately 93 months, which would put it in excess of the minimum of 65 months of service as an MP as required by article 4 (1) of the Members of Parliament Pensions Act.

“It is worth stating that according to the same Act the period of dissolution between one legislature and another is also taken into account in the definition of ‘service’, provided that the member (MP) is re-elected as a member at the first general election after that dissolution, which was indeed the case for my client,” reads the Right of Reply.

The libel was filed this morning after the Times stood by its report, arguing that the Treasury’s objection and the subsequent granting of the pension by the government, which overruled the Treasury, were “indisputable facts.”

The paper claimed that it was merely relaying the Treasury’s interpretation of the law, not its own. It denied claiming that Sciberras had exerted pressure and said that the question of “whether or not it was Dr Sciberras himself who applied for the pension or argued in its favour is academic, since by his lawyer’s own admission, the Association of Former Members of Parliament took up the matter ‘on his behalf’ with the Treasury and the Speaker of the House.”

In his libel application, filed before the Court of Magistrates this morning, Sciberras calls upon Ivan Camilleri, Mark Wood and Herman Grech in their capacities as journalists and editors of the Sunday Times to appear in court to answer to his claim that the articles were defamatory and pay the maximum damages under the Press Act in reparation for the damage to his reputation.