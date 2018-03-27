Woman held at knifepoint while using ATM in Qormi

A 40-year-old woman was held at knifepoint while using an ATM in Qormi yesterday.

A woman from Zabbar was using a nearby ATM in Triq Il-Mithna, Qormi, when a man allegedly threatened her with a knife and stole her money.

Members of the Rapid Invervention Unit heard the woman asking for help at around 4:45pm and ran after the aggressor and arrested him.

The money and the knife were taken by police, and the man remains under arrest.