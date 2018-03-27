Woman held at knifepoint while using ATM in Qormi

The man who threatened the woman with a knife and stole her money was immediately arrested yesterday by a member of the Rapid Invervention Unit 

27 March 2018, 9:30am

A 40-year-old woman was held at knifepoint while using an ATM in Qormi yesterday.

A woman from Zabbar was using a nearby ATM in Triq Il-Mithna, Qormi, when a man allegedly threatened her with a knife and stole her money.

Members of the Rapid Invervention Unit heard the woman asking for help at around 4:45pm and ran after the aggressor and arrested him.

The money and the knife were taken by police, and the man remains under arrest.

More in Court & Police
Controversial Gaffarena land deals all rescinded by law courts
Court & Police

Controversial Gaffarena land deals all rescinded by law courts
Matthew Vella
Woman held at knifepoint while using ATM in Qormi
Court & Police

Woman held at knifepoint while using ATM in Qormi
Heroin Highway jury | McKay gets probation after acquittal on trafficking charge
Court & Police

Heroin Highway jury | McKay gets probation after acquittal on trafficking charge
Matthew Agius
Retired judge files libel proceedings against the Times of Malta
Court & Police

Retired judge files libel proceedings against the Times of Malta
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe