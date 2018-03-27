Drug addict held up ATM customer with 'butter knife' court told

A man who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint at an ATM in Qormi has been remanded in custody this afternoon.

Antoine Lawrence Mallia, a 42-year-old welder, from Zebbug, is accused of threatening the woman with a knife before taking off with around €100 in cash at around 4.45pm in Triq it-Mithna yesterday. Mallia denied carrying out the armed robbery.

He was apprehended after a police officer on guard at the bank premises reacted to the woman’s screams and gave chase, apprehending the suspect soon after.

Arraigned in court this morning, Mallia told magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech that he had a drug problem and had been spending €200 daily to sustain his addiction up till a month ago. He reduced his drug spending to €10 daily after his parents put their foot down and refused to hand over more money, he said.

“I’ve never hurt anyone in my life. I only used a butter knife,” the accused protested in court, announcing his intention to change his life.

Inspectors Roderick Agius and Fabian Fleri charged the man with the aggravated theft, holding the victim against her will, carrying a sharp instrument and also relapsing.

Defence counsel Leontine Calleja made a request for bail, arguing that her client lived with his parents, had fixed ties in Malta and was still presumed innocent.

However, the court took into account the man’s character, drug dependency problems and having seen the gravity of the offences he was accused of, and rejected the request for bail declaring itself unconvinced that he would not place himself and others in danger if he were to be granted bail.