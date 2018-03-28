Two passengers in serious condition in late night Hal Ghaxaq crash

Two passengers are in serious condition, with one in grievous condition in Hal Ghaxaq crash.

A 24-year-old woman from Birzebbuga lost control of her Volkswagen Golf in Triq Ghar Dalam late last night at around 11pm.

The car ended on the other side of the road, up a pavement and crashed into a residential area.

A 26-year-old woman from Birzebbuga and a 32-year-old man from Iceland were in the car.

All three people were taken to hospital. While the driver only suffered minor injuries, both passengers are in serious condition.

While the female driver is suffering from serious injuries, the man is in a grievous condition.

The operation to get the passengers out of the car took around an hour, with members of the Civil Protection, Emergency staff, and Red Cross members assisting the situation.