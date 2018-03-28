Two passengers in serious condition in late night Hal Ghaxaq crash

The 24-year-old driver lost control of her car and crashed into a residential home late last night

28 March 2018, 8:00am

Two passengers are in serious condition, with one in grievous condition in Hal Ghaxaq crash.

A 24-year-old woman from Birzebbuga lost control of her Volkswagen Golf in Triq Ghar Dalam late last night at around 11pm.

The car ended on the other side of the road, up a pavement and crashed into a residential area.

A 26-year-old woman from Birzebbuga and a 32-year-old man from Iceland were in the car.

All three people were taken to hospital. While the driver only suffered minor injuries, both passengers are in serious condition.

While the female driver is suffering from serious injuries, the man is in a grievous condition. 

The operation to get the passengers out of the car took around an hour, with members of the Civil Protection, Emergency staff, and Red Cross members assisting the situation.

More in Court & Police
Cospicua man admits to drunken assault on police
Court & Police

Cospicua man admits to drunken assault on police
Matthew Agius
Two passengers in serious condition in late night Hal Ghaxaq crash
Court & Police

Two passengers in serious condition in late night Hal Ghaxaq crash
Police, ambulance on site of Birzebbugia motoring accident
Court & Police

Police, ambulance on site of Birzebbugia motoring accident
Car chase lands bail breacher behind bars
Court & Police

Car chase lands bail breacher behind bars
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe