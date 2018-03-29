Chronic pain sufferers admit to ordering cannabis through the mail

Two men have been handed suspended sentences and fines for importing cannabis through the mail to treat chronic pain.

In separate arraignments, Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone charged 46-year-old Glenn Gorman from Naxxar and 37-year-old Aaron Pavia from Zebbug with importing cannabis grass for personal use.

Gorman was additionally charged with cocaine possession after a police search of his house returned a suspicious substance.

Maltapost had informed the police on 27 March that they had received two parcels containing substances suspected to be 60-70g of cannabis grass. A magisterial inquiry was appointed and a controlled delivery was carried out.

In both cases, no scales or other paraphernalia used for trafficking were found and so police had concluded that the drugs were for personal use only.

Both men admitted the charges of importing and possession of cannabis. Gorman also admitted to cocaine possession.

In submissions on punishment, inspector Frank Anthony Tabone from the police drug squad said the accused men had collaborated fully with the police and informed the court that he was not insisting on a prison sentence.

The men both claimed to use cannabis to alleviate the painful symptoms of chronic conditions. Lawyer Kathleen Grima told the court that he has a pending application for a medical cannabis licence. “I need it. Its my medicine,” Pavia said, adding that he had permits to use the drug for medical reasons in Spain and Holland.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella sentenced the men to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for two years and fined them €500 each.

Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran appeared for Gorman, while lawyer Kathleen Grima was defence counsel to Pavia.