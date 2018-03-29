menu

Chronic pain sufferers admit to ordering cannabis through the mail

The magistrate sentenced the men to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for two years and fined them €500 each

matthew_agius
29 March 2018, 5:00pm
by Matthew Agius

Two men have been handed suspended sentences and fines for importing cannabis through the mail to treat chronic pain.

In separate arraignments, Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone charged 46-year-old Glenn Gorman from Naxxar and 37-year-old Aaron Pavia from Zebbug with importing cannabis grass for personal use.

Gorman was additionally charged with cocaine possession after a police search of his house returned a suspicious substance.

Maltapost had informed the police on 27 March that they had received two parcels containing substances suspected to be 60-70g of cannabis grass. A magisterial inquiry was appointed and a controlled delivery was carried out.

In both cases, no scales or other paraphernalia used for trafficking were found and so police had concluded that the drugs were for personal use only.

Both men admitted the charges of importing and possession of cannabis. Gorman also admitted to cocaine possession.

In submissions on punishment, inspector Frank Anthony Tabone from the police drug squad said the accused men had collaborated fully with the police and informed the court that he was not insisting on a prison sentence.

The men both claimed to use cannabis to alleviate the painful symptoms of chronic conditions. Lawyer Kathleen Grima told the court that he has a pending application for a medical cannabis licence. “I need it. Its my medicine,” Pavia said, adding that he had permits to use the drug for medical reasons in Spain and Holland.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella sentenced the men to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for two years and fined them €500 each.

Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran appeared for Gorman, while lawyer Kathleen Grima was defence counsel to Pavia.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Man charged with harassing mother for money
Court & Police

Man charged with harassing mother for money
Matthew Agius
Chronic pain sufferers admit to ordering cannabis through the mail
Court & Police

Chronic pain sufferers admit to ordering cannabis through the mail
Matthew Agius
Detergent fraudster charged with scamming nine other people
Court & Police

Detergent fraudster charged with scamming nine other people
Matthew Agius
Banned dangerous driver arrested on unlicensed moped
Court & Police

Banned dangerous driver arrested on unlicensed moped
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe