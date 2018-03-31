menu

Motorcylist seriously injured in Gudja traffic accident

Collision between a car and a motorcycle lands 69-year-old in hospital with serious injuries

31 March 2018, 12:56pm

A 69-year-old resident of Zabbar is suffering from grave injuries following a collision between his motorbike and another vehicle driven by a 48-year old woman from Siggiewi.

The accident took place in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Gudja at around 9:15am this morning.

The motorcyclist was driving a Yamaha Crypton, while the Siggiewi resident was driving a Chevrolet Cruze.

The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries for which he is currently receiving treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Motorcylist seriously injured in Gudja traffic accident
Court & Police

Motorcylist seriously injured in Gudja traffic accident
Two plead guilty to theft
Court & Police

Two plead guilty to theft
Matthew Agius
Answering nature's call costs drunk man €4,050
Court & Police

Answering nature's call costs drunk man €4,050
Matthew Agius
Man charged with harassing mother for money
Court & Police

Man charged with harassing mother for money
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe