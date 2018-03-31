Motorcylist seriously injured in Gudja traffic accident

A 69-year-old resident of Zabbar is suffering from grave injuries following a collision between his motorbike and another vehicle driven by a 48-year old woman from Siggiewi.

The accident took place in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Gudja at around 9:15am this morning.

The motorcyclist was driving a Yamaha Crypton, while the Siggiewi resident was driving a Chevrolet Cruze.

The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries for which he is currently receiving treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.