Former national orchestra conductor seeks €168,000 in unpaid salary

A €168,000 claim by Maestro Brian Schembri against the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra over breach of contract will continue being heard by the Civil Court after a judge refused to split the case so that the issue is decided in part by the Industrial Tribunal.

Schembri had sued National Orchestra Limited for €168,431.96 – three years’ wages due under a termination clause in his contract.

The orchestra had counter-sued for damages, claiming the conductor had abandoned his post without good reason when he refused to attend the 2017 season closing concert in June of Berlioz’s Carnaval Romain.

This was one of several disagreements with Sigmund Mifsud, executive chairman of National Orchestra Ltd, a source had told the MaltaToday last year. The orchestra’s management had felt it could not tolerate a situation where its conductor refused to attend a scheduled event that he was contractually obliged to attend. “He also skipped a number of rehearsals,” the source said.

Conflict between Schembri, celebrated as one of Malta’s most

brilliant musicians and the youngest ever to obtain the Royal Schools of Music’s licentiate, and Mifsud, had been ongoing for months.

Schembri’s lawyer Kris Borg had said Schembri had specifically travelled to Malta for the Carnaval Romain auditions.

“It was the direction of the orchestra that did not respect the conditions of the contract,” Borg had said.

The end-of-season concert was eventually conducted by an Armenian conductor who was flown in as a replacement.

Schembri has also accused Mifsud of proposing “humiliating and unacceptable” changes to his contract, that would have removed his authority as artistic director while retaining the title. He said he had no doubt the conditions were engineered to leave him with no choice but refuse them. He also said Mifsud wanted to change his contract from indefinite employee contract to a definite four-year contract on self-employed basis. “This kind of pressure and intimidation is unethical and goes against the contract and the law,” Schembri said.

In his reply to MPO’s counter-claim, Schembri argued that the issue of dereliction of duty fell within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Industrial Tribunal.

Judge Joseph Zammit Mackeon observed that if the pretext for non-payment was to rest on whether the post was abandoned for good and sufficient reason, this begged the question of why the court should have jurisdiction to decide the main claim but not the counterclaim.

Citing case law, the court said a complaint of this nature could not be picked apart in such a way that one party would find a remedy before the ordinary courts and the other party would find a remedy before the Industrial Tribunal.

Additionally, there were procedural reasons for which this request could not stand, said the court. “Even if during the course of arguments on the plea, it is said by the defence that the damages claimed arise from contract as well as from actions, the court remains of the opinion that, whatever their nature, the damages requested by the defendant remain in the jurisdiction of this court,” the judge ruled.

The case continues.