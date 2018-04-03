Man arrested with weapons in car claims he was threatened

A man has admitted to carrying a small armoury of weapons in his car, telling the court that he adopted the practise after being threatened.

Daniel Briffa from Birkirkara was pulled over by an Rapid Interventon Unit police car after he was observed driving in a suspicious manner. Officers found a semi-automatic Beretta pistol, ammunition, a survival knife, another bladed weapon and a knuckle duster in the car.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech heard the prosecution confirm that Briffa had cooperated with the officers, to whom he explained that he carried the weapons because he had been threatened in the past and wore a lot of gold jewellery.

He was charged with offences against the Arms Act.

The accused, who told the court he was unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court put off the case for sentencing on 9 April. Briffa will be remanded in custody until then.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid to the man.