menu

Man arrested with weapons in car claims he was threatened

RIU officers found semi-automatic pistol, ammunition, survival knife, another bladed weapon and knuckle duster

matthew_agius
3 April 2018, 1:29pm
by Matthew Agius
Stock photo
Stock photo

A man has admitted to carrying a small armoury of weapons in his car, telling the court that he adopted the practise after being threatened.

Daniel Briffa from Birkirkara was pulled over by an Rapid Interventon Unit police car after he was observed driving in a suspicious manner. Officers found a semi-automatic Beretta pistol, ammunition, a survival knife, another bladed weapon and a knuckle duster in the car.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech heard the prosecution confirm that Briffa had cooperated with the officers, to whom he explained that he carried the weapons because he had been threatened in the past and wore a lot of gold jewellery.

He was charged with offences against the Arms Act.

The accused, who told the court he was unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court put off the case for sentencing on 9 April. Briffa will be remanded in custody until then.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid to the man.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Man arrested with weapons in car claims he was threatened
Court & Police

Man arrested with weapons in car claims he was threatened
Matthew Agius
Jailed for using friend's passport on trip to renew immigration documents
Court & Police

Jailed for using friend's passport on trip to renew immigration documents
Matthew Agius
Updated | Man charged after 1.2kg of cocaine found in hotel room
Court & Police

Updated | Man charged after 1.2kg of cocaine found in hotel room
Matthew Agius
Woman denies heroin, cocaine and cannabis trafficking
Court & Police

Woman denies heroin, cocaine and cannabis trafficking
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe