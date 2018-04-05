40kg of cannabis buds exhibited in court after police raid

Police officers have exhibited sacks of cannabis, seized during a drug bust a fortnight ago, in court.

11 large plastic sacks containing 40kg of cannabis buds were hauled into Magistrate Neville Camilleri’s courtroom this morning. Their distinct odour wafted through the courthouse as armed policemen, wearing bulletproof vests carried sack after sack of drug into the hall, prompting an irritated response from the magistrate, who was not at all pleased with the presence of the drugs.

Austin Mallia, Sandro Lopresti and Michele Artale were arrested and charged two weeks ago following a drug bust in Hamrun. 40 kg of cannabis buds, a large amount of cash and a firearm were recovered from the men’s residence in Hamrun.

Drugs Squad Inspector Kevin Pulis took the witness stand to explain the operation which led to the arrests. On Monday 22 March, the police received information that the three accused were involved in drug dealing. Police went to the men’s house in Iklin. Artale was inside, Mallia stopped in a car outside and entered Artale’s flat. After a while Mallia left the house and drove to his own house in Sta. Venera. He then got into a van and drove back to Artale’s house.

Minutes later Artale and Mallia were observed carrying a chest freezer into the van. Mallia drove to ta Qali, where he parked in a freight yard.

He was spotted again as he left the freight forwarder’s premises, carrying the freezer and a box obtained from the yard. Mallia went into a Hamrun flat in Triq Munzo, where Artale had been seen before.

Minutes later a car, carrying two similar boxes to that in the van, driven by Lopresti pulled up. Mallia and Lopresti unloaded the freezer.

The police raided the property and found the drugs inside the freezers and a tumbledryer.

Together with the drugs, a search of Lopresti’s flat recovered a firearm as well as drug paraphernalia. €16000 cash was also seized.

Lopresti told police searching his flat that he was feeling unwell and he was treated in an ambulance.

Mallia had told police that he had no idea what the white goods contained.

He had gone to Artale to buy cocaine for his personal use and Artale had told him that he no longer used drugs, putting him in touch with Sandro Lopresti who the man said was a well known drug trafficker in Malta.

The case continues.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are defending Lopresti, lawyer Joe Giglio is appearing for Mallia, whilst lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Rennie Darmanin and Alfred Abela are appearing for Artale.

Inspectors Kevin Pulis and Jonathan Cassar are prosecuting.