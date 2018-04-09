Robber jailed for two years for convenience store thefts

A 52-year-old man from Rabat has been jailed for robbing two convenience stores in two days.

Unemployed Alexander Scicluna, from Rabat, was arraigned before magistrate Monica Vella by police inspectors Saviour Baldacchino and Kylie Borg this afternoon.

Scicluna was charged with theft, aggravated by violence, value and means from a shop in Zebbug yesterday. He was also accused of robbing another shop in Rabat the day before, as well as breaching a probation order.



The police had been informed of a robbery in Triq Mikielanġ Sapiano at around noon yesterday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were told that a man wearing a crash helmet had entered the shop, demanded money from the cashier and ran off with the morning’s takings.

Inspectors Kylie Borg and Saviour Baldacchino told magistrate Monica Vella how police had found the suspected perpetrator being held down by bystanders to prevent him from escaping.

The accused had since handed back the €1,000 which he had stolen from the till, Inspector Borg said. A similar crime at another convenience shop had occurred in Rabat the day before, in which €50 was stolen. The perpetrator of that crime was wearing an identical outfit as the one Scicluna was wearing when he was arrested.

No weapons were used during the robbery, the court was told.

The accused pleaded guilty as charged.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop, legal aid to Scicluna, pointed out that the accused had admitted to the crime in his statement and cooperated with the Police.

Magistrate Vella asked the man whether he was aware of the consequences of his declaration of guilt. He said he was, confirming his guilty plea.

The man was sentenced to two years of imprisonment. The court ordered prison officials to give him the help he required to overcome drug addiction during that time.