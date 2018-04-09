Man hid nearly a kilogramme of heroin in fridge compartments, jury told

menu
matthew_agius
9 April 2018, 6:00pm
by Matthew Agius
Heroin (file photo)

A jury has begun hearing evidence against a man accused of hiding almost a kilogramme of heroin in fridge compartments.

Martin Dimech of Zejtun, is indicted for trafficking in heroin, the possession of the drug with the intent to sell it and relapsing.

Five bags containing some 925 grammes of heroin, which had been hidden in the external compartments of two fridges at the accused's house, had been found by the police in 2009. The drug was 35% pure and had a street value estimated at €42,561.
The police had been following Dimech’s movements for several months, following a tip-off, before moving in to arrest him.

Following the arrest, Dimech had admitted that the drugs were his, telling the police that the woman who lived with him was not involved.

In May 2009 Dimech, 57, of Zejtun, was charged with trafficking heroin.

Dimech's trial had been delayed by his filing of several human rights cases. One case before the Constitutional Court claimed that the law empowering only the Attorney General to decide whether a case should be heard by a magistrate or by a jury amounted to a breach of human rights, another, before the European Court of Human Rights, claimed his lack of legal assistance during the investigation also violated his rights.

This morning jurors were selected before judge Antonio Mizzi, in order for the trial by jury to begin.

Lawyer Lara Lanfranco from the Office of the Attorney General is prosecuting. Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Edward Gatt are defence counsel.

