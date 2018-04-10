Two vehicles caught on fire overnight
Two cars parked beside each other were burnt during the night, in what police believe to be an arson attack
Two cars were caught on fire on Sliema Road in Gzira early on Tuesday morning.
Two vehicles, a Kia and a Toyota, parked beside each other were burnt at around 3am this morning, in what police suspect to be an arson attack.
No one was reported injured and a police investigation is ongoing.
Forensic and court experts searched for clues at the site on Tuesday morning, as part of an investigation into the case.
