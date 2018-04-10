Two vehicles caught on fire overnight

Two cars were caught on fire on Sliema Road in Gzira early on Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles, a Kia and a Toyota, parked beside each other were burnt at around 3am this morning, in what police suspect to be an arson attack.

No one was reported injured and a police investigation is ongoing.

Forensic and court experts searched for clues at the site on Tuesday morning, as part of an investigation into the case.