menu

Two vehicles caught on fire overnight

Two cars parked beside each other were burnt during the night, in what police believe to be an arson attack

10 April 2018, 11:39am

Two cars were caught on fire on Sliema Road in Gzira early on Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles, a Kia and a Toyota, parked beside each other were burnt at around 3am this morning, in what police suspect to be an arson attack.

No one was reported injured and a police investigation is ongoing.

Forensic and court experts searched for clues at the site on Tuesday morning, as part of an investigation into the case. 

More in Court & Police
Major traffic at Mriehel after four-car traffic accident
Court & Police

Major traffic at Mriehel after four-car traffic accident
Two vehicles caught on fire overnight
Court & Police

Two vehicles caught on fire overnight
Erin Tanti will face jury over Lisa Maria Zahra homicide, loses appeal
Court & Police

Erin Tanti will face jury over Lisa Maria Zahra homicide, loses appeal
Matthew Agius
Old Mint Street revocation is political stunt, Gaffarena says
Court & Police

Old Mint Street revocation is political stunt, Gaffarena says
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe