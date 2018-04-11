Man admits to robbing St Paul's Bay supermarket

A court has handed a suspended sentence to a man who robbed a supermarket in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

St Paul’s Bay resident Brian Ciarlo, 36, from the UK admitted to stealing cash from a supermarket in his locality at 4.35am.

Ciarlo was charged with theft, aggravated by means and time, as well as relapsing.

The accused, who refused the court’s offer to appoint a legal aid lawyer, pleaded guilty.

He was unemployed, having just stopped work, he said.

Prosecuting police Inspector Maurice Curmi informed the court that the stolen cash had been recovered by the police and returned to its rightful owner.

In view of the man’s admission, Magistrate Grazio Mercieca handed Ciarlo a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.