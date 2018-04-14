menu

Zabbar man admits to theft of bronze bust from Msida

27 year-old Kenneth Magro was arraigned before magistrate Charmaine Galea this morning

matthew_agius
14 April 2018, 2:22pm
by Matthew Agius
The empty pedestal this morning
One man has been conditionally discharged and a second is on the run after a police patrol disrupted their attempt at stealing a monument last night.

The arrest was made near the Workers Monument in Msida, in Triq Ix-Xatt at around 1am on Friday, when police noticed two men putting the bronze bust of Fr. Amedeo Ebejer in a bag. As soon as the police approached the men, they had tried to run away.

Police succeeded in catching one of the men, 27-year old Kenneth Magro from Zabbar. Magro was arraigned by Inspector Jonathan Ransley before magistrate Charmaine Galea this morning. Legal aid lawyer Josette Sultana entered a guilty plea to the charges against him.

Magro was handed a conditional discharge. His accomplice is still at large.

 

