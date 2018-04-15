menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Iklin accident

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after losing control of his Yamaha Krypton motorbike

15 April 2018, 7:18pm

A 32-year-old man from Pakistan is seriously injured after losing control of his motorbike.

The incident occurred at 3:30pm in Geronimo Abos Street in Iklin, police said.

The man, a resident of Haz Zabbar, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are underway.

