Motorcyclist grievously injured in Iklin accident
A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after losing control of his Yamaha Krypton motorbike
A 32-year-old man from Pakistan is seriously injured after losing control of his motorbike.
The incident occurred at 3:30pm in Geronimo Abos Street in Iklin, police said.
The man, a resident of Haz Zabbar, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
Police investigations are underway.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police