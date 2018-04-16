menu

Three people arrested for illegal hunting

Three men, one of whom was using a modified firearm, were yesterday arrested for hunting illegally in Hal Ghaxaq

16 April 2018, 12:01pm

Three people were yesterday arrested for illegal hunting at Hal Ghaxaq, the police said on Monday.

Two people, aged 20 and 47 from Hal Ghaxaq, were arrested for illegal hunting at around 6:30pm.

Later that same day, another 42-year-old man from Hal Ghaxaq, was also caught hunting illegally, using a modified firearm, the police said.

A police investigation is ongoing and the three men will be charged in court.

