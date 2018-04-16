Three people arrested for illegal hunting

Three people were yesterday arrested for illegal hunting at Hal Ghaxaq, the police said on Monday.

Two people, aged 20 and 47 from Hal Ghaxaq, were arrested for illegal hunting at around 6:30pm.

Later that same day, another 42-year-old man from Hal Ghaxaq, was also caught hunting illegally, using a modified firearm, the police said.

A police investigation is ongoing and the three men will be charged in court.