Closed season hunter had 20 dead protected species of bird at home, court told

A man from Gozo has been released on bail after being charged with hunting during the closed season.

Anthony William Theuma, 42, from Xaghra, Gozo, was arrested by ALE police on Sunday night in Tarxien. Theuma had allegedly been hunting at that time despite it being allowed only until midday.

He was charged with hunting during the closed season, hunting protected species, failing to declare the species in his possession, carrying an unlicensed firearm in public, breaching the conditions of his weapons licence, tampering with the firearm without the permission of the Commissioner of Police, storing it in an insecure manner, carrying a firearm which wasn’t specified in his licence and relapsing.

Inspector Colin Sheldon told magistrate Gabriella Vella how police officers had chanced upon Theuma in his field carrying a silenced shotgun. Officers found a collection of dead birds at his house.

A total of 34 birds were found in Theuma’s possession, 20 of which were protected species.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo explained that the shotgun had been registered to his father and that the accused had “made a mistake.” A not guilty plea was entered.

Bail was granted against a personal guarantee of €5000 on condition that the man sign a bail book daily.

The arrest comes just a day after a father and son were also charged with hunting during the closed season.