Burger chain manager admits to making off with €7,000

A fast food chain manager arrested at the airport with €7,000 he had stolen from his employer, has blamed the crime on his gambling problem.

Police Inspectors Priscilla Caruana Lee and Jeffrey Scicluna arraigned Ionut Dorin Soimosan from Romania before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning, accusing him of aggravated theft.

Police had been shown CCTV footage of the accused, who had been a senior manager at the Burger King outlet forcing open the cash safe and emptying it of its contents.

Soimosan had been detained by police at the airport “with his bags packed and ready to leave” after breaking into and emptying a safe at the Valletta Burger King outlet.

The 31-year-old Romanian, who lives in Mellieha sheepishly told the court that he had been dismissed on Sunday, after the incident.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo, appointed as legal aid, told the court that the man had gambling problems and wanted to refund the amount he had stolen. He asked for presentencing report.

The case was put off for next month for sentencing.