menu

Burger chain manager admits to making off with €7,000

The fast food chain managed forcing open the cash safe and emptying it of its contents

matthew_agius
17 April 2018, 4:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A fast food chain manager arrested at the airport with €7,000 he had stolen from his employer, has blamed the crime on his gambling problem.

Police Inspectors Priscilla Caruana Lee and Jeffrey Scicluna arraigned Ionut Dorin Soimosan from Romania before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning, accusing him of aggravated theft.

Police had been shown CCTV footage of the accused, who had been a senior manager at the Burger King outlet forcing open the cash safe and emptying it of its contents.

Soimosan had been detained by police at the airport “with his bags packed and ready to leave” after breaking into and emptying a safe at the Valletta Burger King outlet.

The 31-year-old Romanian, who lives in Mellieha sheepishly told the court that he had been dismissed on Sunday, after the incident.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo, appointed as legal aid, told the court that the man had gambling problems and wanted to refund the amount he had stolen. He asked for presentencing report.

The case was put off for next month for sentencing.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Man who attacked ex-partner with scissors granted bail
Court & Police

Man who attacked ex-partner with scissors granted bail
Matthew Agius
Burger chain manager admits to making off with €7,000
Court & Police

Burger chain manager admits to making off with €7,000
Matthew Agius
Elderly man seriously injured in fall
Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured in fall
Closed season hunter had 20 dead protected species of bird at home, court told
Court & Police

Closed season hunter had 20 dead protected species of bird at home, court told
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe