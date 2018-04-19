menu

Bail refused for suspects accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder

The court has turned down a request for bail for brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio and their associate, Vincent Muscat

kurt_sansone
19 April 2018, 11:53am
by Kurt Sansone
From left: Alfred Degiorgio, Vincent Muscat, and George Degiorgio (second from right)
From left: Alfred Degiorgio, Vincent Muscat, and George Degiorgio (second from right)

Three men accused with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia have been refused bail and will remain in custody at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit denied bail in light of the gravity of the crimes they were being accused of and the fear that they could abscond or commit another crime.

The magistrate heard submissions on bail earlier this week, with defence lawyer Martin Fenech using the unfortunate turn of phrase “blown out of proportion” to describe the case against the accused.

Brothers Alfred Degiorgio (known as Il-Fulu) and George Degiorgio (Iċ-Ċiniż) as well as Vince Muscat (il-Koħħu), have been under arrest since a dawn raid on a Marsa warehouse on 4 December. Seven other men arrested on the day were released on police bail.

They have pleaded not guilty to the car bombing which claimed the life of journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Bail was strongly opposed by Inspector Keith Arnaud and the Caruana Galizia family lawyer, Jason Azzopardi. They also objected to the defence’s use of the word “blown” in the context of a car bomb.

The compilation of evidence against the three men is ongoing. On Wednesday, the court carried out an on-site visit at the scene of the crime in Bidnija. The accused, accompanied by their lawyers, were also present. 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Court & Police
One arraigned after Fgura bar fight
Court & Police

One arraigned after Fgura bar fight
Matthew Agius
Two cocaine addicts admit to trafficking by sharing
Court & Police

Two cocaine addicts admit to trafficking by sharing
Matthew Agius
Bail refused for suspects accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
Court & Police

Bail refused for suspects accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
Kurt Sansone
Law changed as taxi driver loses permit over traffic offence
Court & Police

Law changed as taxi driver loses permit over traffic offence
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe