Hamrun man accused of stabbing ex's new partner in child custody fight

A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s new partner in a fight over his children has been remanded in custody.

James Tabone, 35, from Hamrun, appeared in court before magistrate Francesco Depasquale, accused of attempted grievous bodily harm, actual slight bodily harm, threatening the man and his ex-girlfriend. He was also charged with possession of a knife in public without a license and breaching the peace.

Defence lawyer Dean Hili entered a not guilty plea and asked for bail.

Inspector Elliott Magro, prosecuting, said that the prosecution feared that the incident could continue and get worse. The accused and the woman have children and the incident was a fight over the children, said the inspector, adding that after his arrest, the man declared that he would kill his rival.

Hili argued that the incident had started with a family argument, but the threats had been made over the phone. The other man is due to be arraigned too, pointed out the lawyer. He smashed items inside the house and then after the phone call from the accused had driven from St. Paul’s Bay to Hamrun with a metal bar to attack him with it. The accused appeared in court with a large bandage on his head.

If denied bail, the man would lose his job which had helped keep him on straight and narrow, after a previous conviction.

“The accused was trying to protect his children from this man who was smashing up the house,” said the lawyer.

The court, saying it understood the circumstances of the case, but said the witnesses should be heard before the accused is granted bail. The court urged the prosecution to present all of its witnesses in the next sitting.