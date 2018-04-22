Man arrested after being found in possession of 3.5kg of drugs

A 41-year-old Rabat man has been arrested by the police, after he was found to have been carrying up to 3.5kgs of illicit substances.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the police said the man was arrested as he was disembarking from the Sicily catamaran in his vehicle.

A search of the man’s car resulted in police finding up to 2kg of a substance that appeared to be cocaine, 1kg of cannabis buds as well as half a kilogram of cannabis resin.

The drugs were discovered hidden behind a fake bottom that was attached to the car’s chassis.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched, with the man expected to be charged in court tomorrow.