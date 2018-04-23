New libel law expected to exonerate MaltaToday journalists

A number of criminal libel cases filed against MaltaToday journalists are expected to be extinguished by imminent legislative developments.

Businessman Sandro Ciliberti had filed criminal libel proceedings against editors Saviour Balzan and Matthew Vella, as well as former online editor Miriam Dalli and reporter Tim Diacono over reports about the procurement scandal at the Foundation of Tomorrow’s Schools.

Ciliberti had also filed another seven civil libel cases against various MaltaToday journalists on the same grounds.

Lawyer Veronique Dalli told magistrate Francesco Depasquale this morning that in view of the incoming new law abolishing criminal libel, she believed that the court should stop proceedings until the law is published.

The court, however, said it preferred to let the case continue and be extinguished once the new law is promulgated.

In today's sitting, former MT online editor Miriam Dalli was cross-examined by lawyer Marco Ciliberti, who asked whether she had met with Sandro Ciliberti. “Saviour Balzan was lead journalist on this story, I don’t think I met him,” she replied.

Ciliberti announced his intention to summon a police representative to testify that no police investigation into his client was underway at the time the article was published when the case resumes next month.