Indian billionaire ordered to pay €68,000 to maritime agencies

The superyacht which belongs to multi-millionaire former Indian politician Vijay Vittal Mallya is currently impounded in Malta under a maritime lien over a million-dollar unpaid wage bill and a €651,000 unpaid fuel bill

matthew_agius
23 April 2018, 1:30pm
by Matthew Agius

Superyacht Indian Empress has been ordered to pay two maritime service agencies over €68,000.

The First Hall of the Civil Court upheld claims by Agence Maritime Tropezienne and Luise Associates Riviera & Co. S.r.l of €25,829 and €42,502 respectively for services rendered to the yacht. Both claims have been admitted by the yacht's legal representatives.

The First Hall of the Civil Court upheld claims by Agence Maritime Tropezienne and Luise Associates Riviera & Co. S.r.l of €25,829 and €42,502 respectively for services rendered to the yacht. Both claims have been admitted by the yacht’s legal representatives.

The seizure of the luxury yacht, which boasts a 15-seat cinema and Sir Elton John’s baby grand piano, is not Mallya’s biggest problem, however. The Indian businessman and ex-politician is the subject of an extradition effort to try to force his return from the UK to India to face charges of financial crimes, which include fraud and money laundering.

Mallya, the multi-millionaire co-owner of the Force India Formula One team and self-proclaimed “King of the Good Times”, was arrested in London last year over allegations he supported his F1 team with laundered cash.

